Galax Fire Department rescues man stuck in tree

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Galax Fire department came to the rescue when someone got stuck in a tree Monday night.

Crews say the man got about 50 feet up.

Fire crews say they couldn’t get their ladder truck to the tree, so Adam Sizemore of Sizemore Lawn Care was called in. Sizemore is also a Galax firefighter.

Crews got the man in the bucket truck and down to the ground.

The Galax fire chief says this is a great example of community partners and thinking outside the box.

