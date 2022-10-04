Here @ Home talks to 2023 Miss Virginia Volunteer

(WDBJ) - Kate Clatterbuck is Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023!

She visits Here @ Home to talk about scholarship opportunities for young women in the Teen and Miss Categories, volunteerism and how she and others can make an impact inside their communities across the state of Virginia.

Kate will compete on a national level at the Carl Perkins Center in Jackson, Tennessee in June 2023.

The local state pageant will happen in early August of 2023 at the Academy of Arts in downtown Lynchburg, Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.