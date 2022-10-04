Here @ Home talks addiction and recovery

(WDBJ) - Nearly 500,000 adults in Virginia struggle with addiction.

However, lasting recovery is possible. BrightView Addiction Treatment Center in Roanoke can help those who are struggling with addiction.

Two of the center’s treatment professionals join Natalie and Kate on Here @ Home to discuss their different perspectives on treating those who are suffering from substance abuse and what treatments are available.

They discuss what real recovery looks like, what treatment helps people recover, and what some of the most important barriers to recovery.

For more information visit brightviewhealth.com.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.