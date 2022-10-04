Hometown Local
Here @ Home talks scholarship programs at Virginia Western Community College

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Students looking to further their education but can’t afford to can take advantage of the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation.

We sit down with Amanda Mansfield, the Philanthropy Director at Virginia Western, to find out what kind of impact the scholarship program has on local students.

We also talk about how the scholarship program has grown in recent years and what is driving the growth.

For more information, visit virginiawestern.edu/foundation or call 540-857-7312.

