Here @ Home talks with local charity Lishy’s Gift

(WDBJ) - Lishy’s Gift, a local charity, joined Here @ Home Tuesday.

The locally based non-profit’s mission is to meet young adults in hospitals diagnosed with cancer.

Each Lishy’s Gift Comfort Bag contains a soft blanket, noise cancelling device, $500 Visa gift card, a $200 food delivery card, hard candy, a soft bristled brush, a microfiber cloth, Dr. Bronner’s unscented soap, Tom’s unscented deodorant, Aveeno skin lotion, Tom’s toothpaste, a journal & pen, a tumbler, a mesh laundry bag, a Lishy’s Gift T-shirt, socks & bracelet, flyer with information about the organization.

Watch the video to see the charity’s Anna Burton talk about it.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.