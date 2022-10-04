Hometown Local
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing roommate in Lynchburg

Nery Duban Escobar-Torres mugshot
Nery Duban Escobar-Torres mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing on Jefferson Street Monday.

Nery Duban Escobar-Torres, 24, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding after allegedly stabbing his 22-year-old roommate. The victim is stable in a hospital, according to police.

After being called to a report of a stabbing Monday evening, police responded to 1009 Jefferson Street, where they found the victim with what they called “significant stab wounds” inside an apartment building.

