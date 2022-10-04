Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Man guilty for March murder of father in Covington

Roland Jeter Jr. Mugshot
Roland Jeter Jr. Mugshot(Alleghany County)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roland Augustine Jeter, Jr. has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting of his father March 18 along Chestnut Street in Covington.

An autopsy revealed Ronald Augustine Jeter, Sr.’s cause of death was from gunshot wounds to the head. Two of the three shots described by the medical examiner were said to have entered the back of Augustine, Sr.’s head.

His son told Virginia State Police he shot his dad after an argument, according to the Alleghany Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Jeter, Jr. also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence-second offense for a situation January 1, 2022.

Both charges will undergo a sentencing hearing January 9, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
NC/TN HighCountryWX on Twitter managed to spot the sleet and snow mix as Ian became cold-cored...
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Coach Askew's Memorial
Community remembers Coach Christopher Askew

Latest News

Pulaski County Administration building
Pulaski County resuming shut-offs for unpaid water bills
7@four Previews Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
7@four previews Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
7@four Previews Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
7@four Previews Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
Energy Delta Lab
Energy technology testbed will be developed in SW Virginia