Man guilty for March murder of father in Covington

ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roland Augustine Jeter, Jr. has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting of his father March 18 along Chestnut Street in Covington.

An autopsy revealed Ronald Augustine Jeter, Sr.’s cause of death was from gunshot wounds to the head. Two of the three shots described by the medical examiner were said to have entered the back of Augustine, Sr.’s head.

His son told Virginia State Police he shot his dad after an argument, according to the Alleghany Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Jeter, Jr. also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence-second offense for a situation January 1, 2022.

Both charges will undergo a sentencing hearing January 9, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.