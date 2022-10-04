New Blue Ridge PBS show ‘Life of a Musician’ takes place in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Danville-based Blue Ridge PBS series “Life of a Musician” will showcase music and stories from accomplished artists from around the country.

The host and producer of the show is professional musician Brandon Adams who moved to Danville two years ago.

“We have so many amazing houses here in amazing locations here in Danville. It’s really a hidden gem that I think is going to start to shine very soon. The city has been really great with helping us bring this vision to life,” said Adams.

All 13 episodes of the show were filmed at historic homes and locations throughout Danville such as the Bee Hotel and the Bell-Pace Boatwright House that was built in the 1860′s.

“Every home that we shot in basically has the same theme - people who have worked hard to bring a bit of the past back to life. I love the fact that I get to share that with an audience,” added Adams.

One of the episodes features artist John Jorgenson who played for Elton John and Bob Dylan.

The show also sheds light on low-key musicians.

“There are a million layers of people making a living as performing artists or in the industry of music. I wanted to do a show that puts a human face on everybody from all walks of life who are making music. To me, everybody has talent. Being uber famous is like winning the lottery. The one common thread for everybody who’s on this show is everybody has talent. They’re all really good at what they do,” said Adams.

The first episode of Life of a Musician will air on Blue Ridge PBS on October 15 at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.