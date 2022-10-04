Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

New Blue Ridge PBS show ‘Life of a Musician’ takes place in Danville

Blue Ridge PBS' Life of a Musician
Blue Ridge PBS' Life of a Musician(Blue Ridge PBS)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Danville-based Blue Ridge PBS series “Life of a Musician” will showcase music and stories from accomplished artists from around the country.

The host and producer of the show is professional musician Brandon Adams who moved to Danville two years ago.

“We have so many amazing houses here in amazing locations here in Danville. It’s really a hidden gem that I think is going to start to shine very soon. The city has been really great with helping us bring this vision to life,” said Adams.

All 13 episodes of the show were filmed at historic homes and locations throughout Danville such as the Bee Hotel and the Bell-Pace Boatwright House that was built in the 1860′s.

“Every home that we shot in basically has the same theme - people who have worked hard to bring a bit of the past back to life. I love the fact that I get to share that with an audience,” added Adams.

One of the episodes features artist John Jorgenson who played for Elton John and Bob Dylan.

The show also sheds light on low-key musicians.

“There are a million layers of people making a living as performing artists or in the industry of music. I wanted to do a show that puts a human face on everybody from all walks of life who are making music. To me, everybody has talent. Being uber famous is like winning the lottery. The one common thread for everybody who’s on this show is everybody has talent. They’re all really good at what they do,” said Adams.

The first episode of Life of a Musician will air on Blue Ridge PBS on October 15 at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
NC/TN HighCountryWX on Twitter managed to spot the sleet and snow mix as Ian became cold-cored...
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Coach Askew's Memorial
Community remembers Coach Christopher Askew

Latest News

Pittsylvania County internet expansion
Construction for internet expansion in Pittsylvania County to begin soon
Pulaski County Free Store
Pulaski County Free Store sets up cold weather clothing rack
FEMA is still assessing damage for individual assistance
FEMA continues to assess Buchanan County for individual assistance after disaster declaration is approved
Pulaski County Administration building
Pulaski County resuming shut-offs for unpaid water bills