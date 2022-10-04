Non-emergency phone lines down in Roanoke County and Blacksburg

ROANOKE/BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The non-emergency phone lines for the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center and Blacksburg Police Department are down, according to the counties.

Blacksburg residents are asked to call the New River Valley Emergency Communications Regional Authority at 540-382-4343 for assistance.

Roanoke County is advising residents to call 540-283-6597 for non-emergencies. The county says residents should try calling again later if there is a busy signal.

WDBJ7 will give an update when the phone lines are back up.

