Police release name of driver who died after crash in Franklin County
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash in Franklin County Thursday.
Police say the crash occurred at 3:17 a.m. on Rt. 678, one-tenth of a mile south of Rt. 688 In Franklin County.
80-year-old Raymond Chisom was driving a Jeep Cherokee north on Rt. 678, when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Chisom was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries Monday.
