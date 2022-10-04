Police release name of driver who died after crash in Franklin County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash in Franklin County Thursday.

Police say the crash occurred at 3:17 a.m. on Rt. 678, one-tenth of a mile south of Rt. 688 In Franklin County.

80-year-old Raymond Chisom was driving a Jeep Cherokee north on Rt. 678, when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Chisom was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries Monday.

