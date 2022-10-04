Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Police release name of driver who died after crash in Franklin County

police lights
police lights(wluc)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash in Franklin County Thursday.

Police say the crash occurred at 3:17 a.m. on Rt. 678, one-tenth of a mile south of Rt. 688 In Franklin County.

80-year-old Raymond Chisom was driving a Jeep Cherokee north on Rt. 678, when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Chisom was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
NC/TN HighCountryWX on Twitter managed to spot the sleet and snow mix as Ian became cold-cored...
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Coach Askew's Memorial
Community remembers Coach Christopher Askew
A house on Enchanted Lane in Roanoke County is a total loss loss after a fire 10.3.22
Roanoke County house a total loss after fire
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane

Latest News

The board approved the plans last Tuesday
Botetourt County approves zoning overlay plans for I-81 and exit 150 intersection
WDBJ7 photo
Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
Police lights
Lexington man killed in weather-related crash in Campbell County
Traffic alert
Bedford Co. crash along 221S cleared