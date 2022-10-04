Hometown Local
Pulaski County Free Store sets up cold weather clothing rack

By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Free Store is working to make sure no one goes cold this fall and winter.

The free shop has a new coat rack out front to allow people to take and donate winter weather items.

Jackets and coats will be hung outside, at all hours of the day, for anyone in need to take with them.

The idea is to allow the community to help each other out with no questions asked.

“It’s open 24/7 because poverty and cold, it doesn’t always work during business hours,” President and Co-founder of the Pulaski County Free Store Sabrina Davidson-Ratcliffe said.

You can swing by the Pulaski County Free Store at 260 W. Main Street, Dublin, Va, 24084.

