Pulaski County resuming shut-offs for unpaid water bills

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Service Authority is warning customers that unpaid water bills will soon result in a water cutoff.

Water bills that are underpaid for more than 90 days will be cut off later in the month.

“The last thing we want to do is cut people’s water off,” Director of the Pulaski County Service Authority Jared Linkous said. “I mean, that’s absolutely the last thing.”

He says the number of accounts that are unpaid is growing.

“We’ve got 218 people that are beyond 90 days and the longer you let that go, it kind of lets people dig that hole a little bit deeper,” Linkous said.

If you’re in jeopardy of losing service, there is some funding available to help cover the tab, but only if you didn’t receive funding the last time it was available.

“We do offer payment plans for folks that come in and we can spread that out over a 12-month installment, and so we do try to help folks with that, and I would encourage folks to check us out to see the if they’re eligible for that assistance,” Linkous said.

He says if you haven’t paid and are on the list of potential cut-offs, you’ll receive two phone calls and a note on your bill saying you’re past due.

“Bills are due the 25th of the each month, so we got a consistent window when the bills are due and generally within a week of those bills coming, we do cutoffs,” Linkous said.

For more information on utility bill assistance through Pulaski County click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.