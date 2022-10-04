Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Pulaski County resuming shut-offs for unpaid water bills

Pulaski County Administration building
Pulaski County Administration building(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Service Authority is warning customers that unpaid water bills will soon result in a water cutoff.

Water bills that are underpaid for more than 90 days will be cut off later in the month.

“The last thing we want to do is cut people’s water off,” Director of the Pulaski County Service Authority Jared Linkous said. “I mean, that’s absolutely the last thing.”

He says the number of accounts that are unpaid is growing.

“We’ve got 218 people that are beyond 90 days and the longer you let that go, it kind of lets people dig that hole a little bit deeper,” Linkous said.

If you’re in jeopardy of losing service, there is some funding available to help cover the tab, but only if you didn’t receive funding the last time it was available.

“We do offer payment plans for folks that come in and we can spread that out over a 12-month installment, and so we do try to help folks with that, and I would encourage folks to check us out to see the if they’re eligible for that assistance,” Linkous said.

He says if you haven’t paid and are on the list of potential cut-offs, you’ll receive two phone calls and a note on your bill saying you’re past due.

“Bills are due the 25th of the each month, so we got a consistent window when the bills are due and generally within a week of those bills coming, we do cutoffs,” Linkous said.

For more information on utility bill assistance through Pulaski County click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
NC/TN HighCountryWX on Twitter managed to spot the sleet and snow mix as Ian became cold-cored...
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Coach Askew's Memorial
Community remembers Coach Christopher Askew

Latest News

Pittsylvania County internet expansion
Construction for internet expansion in Pittsylvania County to begin soon
Pulaski County Free Store
Pulaski County Free Store sets up cold weather clothing rack
FEMA is still assessing damage for individual assistance
FEMA continues to assess Buchanan County for individual assistance after disaster declaration is approved
Rare birds for our area travel to our region because of Hurricane Ian.
Ian brought rain and winds but also birds unique to this area