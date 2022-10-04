Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Students evacuated after fire at Hurley High School

(WABI)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurley High School students were evacuated Tuesday after a fire on the grounds, according to Angie Ward McClanahan of the North Grundy School Board.

All students were deemed safe and were sent to the middle school.

Parents were allowed to pick up the students or await bus trips that were scheduled for regular times and routes.

No information has been released about the cause or severity of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
NC/TN HighCountryWX on Twitter managed to spot the sleet and snow mix as Ian became cold-cored...
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Coach Askew's Memorial
Community remembers Coach Christopher Askew

Latest News

Energy Delta Lab
Energy technology testbed will be developed in SW Virginia
TAP
TAP’s Head Start program says more help available for enrollment
Craig County Fall Festival
7@four previews Craig County Fall Festival
7@four Previews Craig County Fall Festival
7@four Previews Craig County Fall Festival
Nery Duban Escobar-Torres mugshot
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing roommate in Lynchburg