Wytheville man found guilty of possession of child pornography

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wytheville man has been found guilty on several counts of possession of child pornography, according to Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

29-year-old Seth Aaron Wright was found guilty of 20 counts.

The charges came after a search warrant was issued for Wright’s home, where police found images on two electronic devices.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Division, along with the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, investigated and brought the charges.

Wright was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 90 years suspended. He will serve an active 10-year sentence. Wright will be on probation upon his release and will have to register as a sex offender with the state police.

“My office, as well as the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, will continue to protect our children and our community against crimes of this heinous nature. I can think of no better way to protect this community than separating the defendant from the law abiding citizens of this County for the next decade.” Mike Jones said.

