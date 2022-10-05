Hometown Local
7@four previews Craftsmen’s Fall Classic

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art and Craft Festival runs this Friday through Sunday.

Hundreds of artists and craftsmen from across the nation showcase their talents, trends, and creations at this free event that includes pottery, jewelry, fine art, glasswork, clothing, furniture, home décor, specialty foods and more.

Watch the video to see organizer Carly Gilmore tell us about it on 7@four and click here for more information.

