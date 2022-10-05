Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

7@four previews Hands and Harvest Festival

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hands and Harvest Festival is set for October 7-9 in Highland County.

Celebrate the beauty and bounty of fall with the annual festival and enjoy a family-friendly event in a rural mountain community.

Watch the video to see Chris Swecker with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce tell us all about it, and click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
WDBJ7 photo
Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
Rare birds for our area travel to our region because of Hurricane Ian.
Ian brought rain and winds but also birds unique to this area

Latest News

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears
Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears credits faith for her success
Highland County Hands And Harvest Festival This Weekend
Highland County Hands And Harvest Festival This Weekend
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, October 5, 2022
Dangerous Foods For Pets During The Holidays
Dangerous Foods For Pets During The Holidays