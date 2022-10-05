7@four previews Hands and Harvest Festival

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hands and Harvest Festival is set for October 7-9 in Highland County.

Celebrate the beauty and bounty of fall with the annual festival and enjoy a family-friendly event in a rural mountain community.

Watch the video to see Chris Swecker with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce tell us all about it, and click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.