Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Affidavit: Tenn. man claiming to have AIDS bites officer’s thumb, breaking it

FILE - Smith is charged with aggravated assault to a first responder, evading arrest, resisting...
FILE - Smith is charged with aggravated assault to a first responder, evading arrest, resisting criminal detention, criminal impersonation, as well as his three warrant charges.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man with several active warrants was charged with assaulting an officer and evading arrest, among other charges, after police initiated a traffic stop early Monday morning.

According to the affidavit, the suspect, 44-year-old Marco Smith, bit and broke the officer’s thumb while resisting arrest on Monday. Smith began to spit in the back seat of the squad car while yelling out, “I have AIDS!”

The incident took place at 3:57 a.m. on Jackson Avenue after officers initiated a traffic stop for a Kia Spectra with unreadable tags.

Smith was observed without a seatbelt in the back seat of the car. He asked the officer if he could exit the car, which the officer denied.

When police asked for identification, Smith gave numerous false aliases, including other people’s social security numbers, the affidavit says.

When he was asked to exit the vehicle, police say Smith began to “act irate.”

He immediately fled, pushing and pulling away from officers while hiding his hand below his waistband.

Smith was apprehended after being shocked with a stun gun.

Additional backup arrived to assist police on the scene.

When a backup officer approached Smith, he bit the deputy’s thumb, causing it to break. The officer was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

When placed inside a patrol vehicle, Smith began spitting inside the car, yelling “I have AIDS” while he banged his head against the cage.

Police have not confirmed whether or not this claim was true.

Smith was found to have active warrants for aggravated assault, intentionally evading arrest in a vehicle, and vandalism of property valued at $1,000 or less.

The driver of the Spectra was issued a citation and released at the scene.

Smith was transported to Regional One for medical clearance before being transported to jail.

Smith is charged with aggravated assault to a first responder, evading arrest, resisting criminal detention, criminal impersonation, as well as his three warrant charges.

His bond is set at $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
police lights
Police release name of driver who died after crash in Franklin County
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing

Latest News

FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or...
Seoul’s reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
FILE - The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on...
Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price
A Legend Lost Tuesday With Local Ties
Bedford Co. Special Use Permits Approved Tuesday