Appalachian Power offers tips on lowering winter bill

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP has what’s called the Average Monthly Plan (AMP), which helps customers avoid the high fluctuation of getting higher winter bills. This program takes the average bills over the last 12 months, allowing customers to pay levelized bills.

George Porter from Appalachian Power sat down Wednesday on Here @ Home to talk about AMP and how customers can set that up.

AEP also offers a free home energy assessment that will help homeowners know how they are using energy, which will help them learn ways to save energy, producing lower bills. Porter also offers tips for all homeowners on what they can do to save energy.

