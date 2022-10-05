Appeals Court rules former councilman should be released on bond

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Court of Appeals says former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey, Jr. should be released on bond while he appeals his recent conviction.

Jeffrey was sentenced to two and a half years in prison after he was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretenses and after entering a plea of no contest to a charge of embezzlement. After that, bond was denied.

October 5, 2022, A three-judge panel reversed the ruling denying bond, and ordered the trial court to set reasonable conditions for Jeffrey’s release. A hearing on that is scheduled for October 11.

