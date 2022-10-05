Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Appeals Court rules former councilman should be released on bond

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Court of Appeals says former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey, Jr. should be released on bond while he appeals his recent conviction.

Jeffrey was sentenced to two and a half years in prison after he was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretenses and after entering a plea of no contest to a charge of embezzlement. After that, bond was denied.

October 5, 2022, A three-judge panel reversed the ruling denying bond, and ordered the trial court to set reasonable conditions for Jeffrey’s release. A hearing on that is scheduled for October 11.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
WDBJ7 photo
Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
Rare birds for our area travel to our region because of Hurricane Ian.
Ian brought rain and winds but also birds unique to this area

Latest News

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears
Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears credits faith for her success
Highland County Hands and Harvest Festival
7@four previews Hands and Harvest Festival
Highland County Hands And Harvest Festival This Weekend
Highland County Hands And Harvest Festival This Weekend
Dangerous Foods For Pets During The Holidays
Dangerous Foods For Pets During The Holidays
Craftsmen's Fall Classic Art and Craft Festival
7@four previews Craftsmen’s Fall Classic