Bedford County Holds meeting to discuss special use permits for building projects

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County held a public forum on Tuesday to discuss two special use permits for building projects.

Areas along Moneta Road in Bedford County could be impacted by one of the special use applications titled #SU22-0011.

The application is proposed by HH-Holdings LLC under the request of Ralph Leland Merritt to establish a campground. This proposal, if approved, would add more than 100 recreational vehicle campsites to the area.

“It is the least valued property in the area, and they are buying it all up, throwing these trailers in there. Overwhelming the community as a whole. Both the waterways and the roadways,” says Steve Pitcher, a homeowner in the Bedford area.

If recommended by the Bedford County Planning Commission, the application will move forward to the board of supervisors.

The commission was contacted, but did not return a comment.

