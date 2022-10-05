Hometown Local
Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat

414 N. Main Street
414 N. Main Street
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg.

Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since.

The town hopes to turn the building into a “retail incubator.”

“We’ve envisioned a combination of meeting spaces, office spaces for non-profits, booths, for people who want to trial, a retail plan, and display space in the front, possibly downtown public restrooms as well,” Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said.

The town has been working with the American Institute of Architects to clean out this space and eventually make it zero carbon.

“We hope it’ll be a collision space for creativity, and for social interactions and it came at just the right time and that’s really one of the wonderful things,” Hager-Smith said.

This project is one step in the process of revitalizing some of Blacksburg’s downtown.

Mayor Hager-Smith says there’s a committee that’s designated to those efforts.

“We want the community thinking about how we can improve but by and large people do see an active functioning, beautiful downtown” she said.

This project is still a few years away from completion but the town is excited about the location becoming a hub for non-profits and funds from the American Rescue Plan.

