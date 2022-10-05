Community Foundation of the NRV opens grant catalog

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is working to fund grants for area non-profits.

The foundation has opened it’s grant catalog.

It displays all of the non-profits working with the foundation, along with bio’s of each organization and links to donate to their programs.

The CFNRV says supporting these organizations can go a long way towards bettering the community.

“Folks who are in position to give, this as a great opportunity to just read about the great work happening in the community and add a little bit to what is already being supported across the region,” CEO of the Community Foundation of the NRV Jessica Wirgau said.

Non-profits can receive up to 4,000 dollars through the grant catalog.

Click here to access the catalog.

