Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Community Foundation of the NRV opens grant catalog

Community Foundation of the NRV
Community Foundation of the NRV(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is working to fund grants for area non-profits.

The foundation has opened it’s grant catalog.

It displays all of the non-profits working with the foundation, along with bio’s of each organization and links to donate to their programs.

The CFNRV says supporting these organizations can go a long way towards bettering the community.

“Folks who are in position to give, this as a great opportunity to just read about the great work happening in the community and add a little bit to what is already being supported across the region,” CEO of the Community Foundation of the NRV Jessica Wirgau said.

Non-profits can receive up to 4,000 dollars through the grant catalog.

Click here to access the catalog.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
WDBJ7 photo
Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
police lights
Police release name of driver who died after crash in Franklin County
Rare birds for our area travel to our region because of Hurricane Ian.
Ian brought rain and winds but also birds unique to this area

Latest News

414 N. Main Street
Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat
Courtesy City of Lynchburg Facebook page
Lynchburg Water Resources inviting volunteers to install art on storm drains
Pulaski County Free Store
Pulaski County Free Store sets up cold weather clothing rack
Pulaski County Administration building
Pulaski County resuming shut-offs for unpaid water bills