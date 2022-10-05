Girl treated after being hit in street near house in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - An 8-year-old girl is being treated after being hit with a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Danville Police say children were playing in a front yard on Allison Drive when the girl ran into the street and was hit in traffic. She sustained minor injuries and a non-life-threatening head injury, according to police, and was flown to a hospital.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

