Governor Youngkin announces opening of Center for Manufacturing Advancement in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin visited the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville Wednesday to share positive economic news.

Governor Youngkin announced the opening of the new Center for Manufacturing Advancement and their partnership with the U.S. Navy.

The $28 million, 100,000 square-foot facility will train 800 to 1,000 people per year to be able to work in defense manufacturing.

“The accelerated training in defense manufacturing is going to meet a need that we are behind in,” said Governor Youngkin. “The reality is that America’s own national security depends on this capability.”

“There is a need for labor and we need it as quickly as we can,” said Telly Tucker, president of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. “This program was designed to be a rapid training program that would place people from not having any manufacturing experience to go into having a baseline entry level of manufacturing experience and being able to work within a matter of four months.

Only a high school diploma or GED is needed to take part in the 4 month long training.

“It’s pretty remarkable that there’s never really been a program designed like this,” added Tucker. “It takes someone that walks off the street, that may have never even been exposed to welding and machining. Then, in four months, be able to walk in and get a gainful employment and have an attractive job with a salary that supports themselves and their families.”

The U.S Navy will be the first partner to move into the Center as it will be the new home to three U.S Navy bays.

“We’re going to need help to drive innovation and technology in our workforce, to build the number of submarines and ships that we need to do going forward into the future,” said Rear Admiral Scott W. Pappano. We’re going to bring it all here. Bring academia, bring students together, bring engineers, technicians, everything here, so we can work through the processes to develop metallic additive manufacturing to support the Navy the nation needs.”

They say the Center for Manufacturing Advancement will be fully operational in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.