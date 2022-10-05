Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Governor Youngkin announces opening of Center for Manufacturing Advancement in Danville

New Center for Manufacturing Advancement
New Center for Manufacturing Advancement(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin visited the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville Wednesday to share positive economic news.

Governor Youngkin announced the opening of the new Center for Manufacturing Advancement and their partnership with the U.S. Navy.

The $28 million, 100,000 square-foot facility will train 800 to 1,000 people per year to be able to work in defense manufacturing.

“The accelerated training in defense manufacturing is going to meet a need that we are behind in,” said Governor Youngkin. “The reality is that America’s own national security depends on this capability.”

“There is a need for labor and we need it as quickly as we can,” said Telly Tucker, president of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. “This program was designed to be a rapid training program that would place people from not having any manufacturing experience to go into having a baseline entry level of manufacturing experience and being able to work within a matter of four months.

Only a high school diploma or GED is needed to take part in the 4 month long training.

“It’s pretty remarkable that there’s never really been a program designed like this,” added Tucker. “It takes someone that walks off the street, that may have never even been exposed to welding and machining. Then, in four months, be able to walk in and get a gainful employment and have an attractive job with a salary that supports themselves and their families.”

The U.S Navy will be the first partner to move into the Center as it will be the new home to three U.S Navy bays.

“We’re going to need help to drive innovation and technology in our workforce, to build the number of submarines and ships that we need to do going forward into the future,” said Rear Admiral Scott W. Pappano. We’re going to bring it all here. Bring academia, bring students together, bring engineers, technicians, everything here, so we can work through the processes to develop metallic additive manufacturing to support the Navy the nation needs.”

They say the Center for Manufacturing Advancement will be fully operational in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
WDBJ7 photo
Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
Rare birds for our area travel to our region because of Hurricane Ian.
Ian brought rain and winds but also birds unique to this area

Latest News

IALR's Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing Summit
The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research holds its Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing Summit
We dug into the WDBJ7 archives to find the late country singer's appearances in southwest...
Remembering Loretta Lynn's visits to southwest Virginia
Areas of frost are possible early Sunday and Monday mornings.
Wednesday, October 5 - Evening Outlook
Lt. Governor Speaks At Liberty University
Lt. Governor Speaks At Liberty University