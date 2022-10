WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Edith Bolling Wilson 150th birthday celebration called “Dinner Wythe Edith” is set for Saturday, October 15.

It will be at the Bolling Wilson Hotel in downtown Wytheville.

On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate found out more about the museum, its legacy and the upcoming event.

