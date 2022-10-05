Hometown Local
Here’s how to celebrate Virginia-made products this fall

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Fall is the time when we get back in our kitchens and start cooking delicious recipes for fall gatherings and holidays. Make your favorite recipes even more special by using Virginia-made ingredients that are full of fantastic fall flavors.

Becky Ellis from Biscuits & Bubbly joined Natalie and Kate on Here @ Home to talk about the variety of Virginia-made ingredients available in Roanoke. Virginia peanuts, Homestead Creamery Ice Cream and Virginia ham and wine are staples. But have you tasted Virginia-made pasta (Scratch pasta made in Lynchburg), salsa and pepper sauce (Gunther salsa and Clark) and Hopkins pepper sauce made in Richmond, Peg’s salt made in Staunton and hot honey (AR’s Hot Southern Honey) made in Richmond.

One unexpected Virginia-made ingredient is Jonno’s Worcestershire Sauce made in Crozet, Virginia, for such things as grilled meats and salmon.

Find all Becky’s recipes using Virginia-made ingredients on her blog, and a list of resources to find these ingredients, at biscuitsandbubbly.com.

