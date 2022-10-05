Hometown Local
The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research holds its Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing Summit

IALR's Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing Summit
IALR's Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing Summit(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research is holding its second annual Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing Summit.

The summit recognized the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program. The program equips people with skills to become technicians for the Submarine Industrial Base to help strengthen national security.

Local, state, and federal officials were at the summit Wednesday morning along with the Institute’s Governor’s School students.

Governor Glenn Youngkin was the first to speak at the summit followed by Congressman Bob Good.

“When we are the best at supporting Virginia’s defense manufacturing advancement, then we accomplish two material and most important things,” said Governor Youngkin. “That is to push Virginia forward and safeguard our nation.”

Thursday is the final day of the summit where the Workforce Connections Job Fair will be held at 9 a.m. at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

