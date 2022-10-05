Hometown Local
Ivy Creek Foundation to host talk on Virginia’s declining oak population

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Charlottesville based organization is working to draw attention to the decline of Oak trees in the state, but you don’t have to be from Charlottesville to attend.

Charlottesville is home to the historic River View Farm, home to Oak trees and a lot of fascinating history. The farm was established in the 1870s by a formerly enslaved man named Hugh Carr.

After emancipation he developed one of the largest pieces of property held by an African American in Albemarle County. It’s because of this history and the cultural significance attached to the land that the Ivy Creek Foundation is intent on preserving it.

In the monthly virtual talk planned for October, Ivy Creek Foundation Executive Director Sue Erhardt said they’re focused on the decline of Oak trees not only on that property, but throughout the state.

“We felt it was important to educate the public about what’s going on with our oaks,” Erhardt explained. “It’s an important industry for our area. And we wanted to educate the public about the decline and whether it’s sudden Oak death, the prevalence of deer in our area or other reason we wanted the general public to know what was going on and be informed.”

The October Ivy Talk is virtual and the public is invited to attend.

The guest speaker will be Ellen Powell, the Conservation Education Coordinator for the Virginia Department of Forestry.

It’s October 16th from 2 to 4 pm.

To register, head to ivycreekfoundation.org

