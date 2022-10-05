Hometown Local
Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears credits faith for her success

Sears gave Liberty University students a sermon on how faith can shape lives
By Bryan Womack
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears spoke at Liberty University Wednesday about how her faith and family have helped guide her throughout her career.

While kicking off convocation as the guest speaker, Sears spoke about her family migrating from Jamaica and her struggles making it in America during her early years. She says those struggles led her to fight for a better education.

Sears states, “My father came to America with $1.70 in his pocket. He took any job he could find, and he put himself through school and started a career with that money, so education has to be important, because without a good education you will get nowhere, and you will get there very fast.”

According to the Virginia Department of Education, there were more than one million students enrolled in Virginia’s public schools between 2021 and 2022.

Through hard work and determination, Sears is the first woman of color elected to a statewide office, and the first woman to hold the Lt. Governor title. She credits her success to her faith.

She states, “Faith, why faith? Well, it says without faith. It says without faith, it is impossible to please God. Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

She ended her keynote with words of encouragement as students left the stadium for the fall break.

Sears says, “What did God say, that’s what you think, that’s what you do, that’s what you know… God bless.”

