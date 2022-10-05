Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Remembering Loretta Lynn: 1971 Performance at Pulaski Co. Correctional Unit

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The news of Loretta Lynn’s death brought a flood of tributes, both for her groundbreaking career in country music and also for her compassion.

We found a perfect example in our own archives.

It was June, 1971, and WDBJ7 Anchor and Reporter John Lambert covered a performance by Lynn at a correctional unit in Pulaski County.

“Well, it always makes me feel good to sing to someone like this, because I feel like they need me, you know,” Lynn told Lambert in an interview. “In fact, I like to do shows like this than to go in an auditorium and be paid, you know, to do a show.”

Lambert ended his report, as Lynn sang to the audience.

“The music will end soon, and so to - this escape from prison life. John Lambert Channel 7 News Field Unit Number One near Dublin,” he said as Lynn delivered the final line of ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter.’

Lynn’s performance at the correctional unit came just months after the release of the recording, a number one single that would become her signature song.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
WDBJ7 photo
Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
Rare birds for our area travel to our region because of Hurricane Ian.
Ian brought rain and winds but also birds unique to this area

Latest News

IALR's Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing Summit
The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research holds its Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing Summit
New Center for Manufacturing Advancement
Governor Youngkin announces opening of Center for Manufacturing Advancement in Danville
We dug into the WDBJ7 archives to find the late country singer's appearances in southwest...
Remembering Loretta Lynn's visits to southwest Virginia
Areas of frost are possible early Sunday and Monday mornings.
Wednesday, October 5 - Evening Outlook