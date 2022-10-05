Remembering Loretta Lynn: 1971 Performance at Pulaski Co. Correctional Unit

PULASKI CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The news of Loretta Lynn’s death brought a flood of tributes, both for her groundbreaking career in country music and also for her compassion.

We found a perfect example in our own archives.

It was June, 1971, and WDBJ7 Anchor and Reporter John Lambert covered a performance by Lynn at a correctional unit in Pulaski County.

“Well, it always makes me feel good to sing to someone like this, because I feel like they need me, you know,” Lynn told Lambert in an interview. “In fact, I like to do shows like this than to go in an auditorium and be paid, you know, to do a show.”

Lambert ended his report, as Lynn sang to the audience.

“The music will end soon, and so to - this escape from prison life. John Lambert Channel 7 News Field Unit Number One near Dublin,” he said as Lynn delivered the final line of ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter.’

Lynn’s performance at the correctional unit came just months after the release of the recording, a number one single that would become her signature song.

