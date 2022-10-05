Salsa class for children available in the star city

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve wanted to find a new hobby for your kids, this story is for you.

Guia Salsa Noke is offering Latin dance classes for kids ages 3 to 9.

The company teaches kids Salsa, Bachata, Cha-cha, and more.

They learn about movements, coordination, history, music, rhythms, and Spanish.

The 5-week series class will be offered three times a year.

“So, I just do three series like 4 or 5 weeks and we’re doing the fall one now,” said Guia Salsa Noke Founder Edgar Ornelas. “We do one in the spring and one in the summer. And my motivation is my own little girl that is four. It was time to.”

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.