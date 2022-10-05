Hometown Local
Suspect in Roanoke killing and crash found guilty

Todd Manns Mugshot
Todd Manns Mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man charged with murder for a shooting in northwest Roanoke was found guilty Wednesday in Roanoke Circuit Court.

Todd Manns of Roanoke was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the killing of Taniko Belt of Roanoke. Police said the two knew each other.

Manns faces up to life in prison on the murder charge. A date for sentencing has not been set.

Late the night of May 2, 2021, police were called to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Panorama Avenue NW and Westside Boulevard NW. As officers were responding, they got reports of a crash on Peters Creek Road NW. Officers there found a crash in the median, with Belt dead of gunshot wounds inside the car.

The police investigation indicated the incident began in the 3800 block of Panorama Drive, with the shooting connected to the crash.

