Tractor-trailer crash on Rt. 460 in Giles County closes all eastbound lanes

By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash on Rt. 460E in Giles County Wednesday morning has all eastbound lanes closed.

The crash occurred in the Pearisburg area of Giles County close to Thomas Dr. The west left shoulder and left lane are also closed, according to VDOT.

VDOT says Rt. 460 eastbound traffic is being detoured onto Route 100 and then back onto US-460 eastbound.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

