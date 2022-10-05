Warm weather returns ahead of a major weekend cold snap

Warming back up to near seasonable starting this afternoon

Sunshine and dry weather to end the week

Cold front brings a major weekend cool down

WEDNESDAY

For those looking for some warmer weather, a south wind will offer some improvements. Not only will we notice highs back in the low 70s for most areas, we’ll also get that sunshine dominating the daytime sky for the next several days.

The warmest day this week will be Thursday as high temperatures will climb in the mid-upper 70s.

Temperatures warm into the mid 70s, but much cooler weather arrives this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

A strong, but mostly dry cold front pushes through the region on Friday. This will sent temperatures tumbling into the weekend as cooler air from Canada dips south.

Friday itself will remain mild with highs in the 70s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with a few added clouds as the front moves through. However, with such a dry setup, we don’t anticipate any rain with this front.

With such a pronounced fall front, we’ll see dramatic pressure rise and cool air rushing in quickly. This will likely create gusty winds 15-25 mph, especially in some of the higher elevations Friday evening.

A cold front sweeps through Friday ushering in much cooler weather for the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

Highs by Saturday will only read in the 50s and low 60s (for a few lucky spots). It is possible that some of the coolest air we have felt since early spring will arrive this weekend with lows by Sunday morning dropping into the 30s! We can’t rule out the chance for some patchy frost Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Any fall outdoor activities should be good, just a little chilly as we look to stay dry for the weekend!

THE TROPICS

No named storms right now, but we are still in the middle of the tropical season and the Atlantic is still active. We now have Tropical Depression #12 off the African coast heading westward and another area that has an 80% chance (high) of cyclone development. We’ll continue to monitor these systems.

TD #12 has developed and we continue to watch another area that has a 80% chance of becoming a tropical system. (WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

