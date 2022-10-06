7@four previews Radford Highlanders Festival

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford Highlanders Festival is back to celebrate 25 years October 8 at 9 a.m. on the main campus of Radford University.

The festival features the famed heavyweight games, sheepherding, live entertainment, food, vendors and festivities for all ages.

The festival is a partnership between Radford University and the City of Radford.

Admission is free and open to the general public.

7@four’s Logan Sherrill spoke to Radford Highlanders Festival’s Athletic Director Chad Clark about the festival.

You can find more information on their Facebook page.

