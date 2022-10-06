7@four previews Vinton Fall Festival

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Vinton Fall Festival kicks off this Saturday at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Vinton.

The festival is hosted by the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Enjoy over 80 food and craft vendors lining the streets and two stages full of entertainment. There will also be a pet costume contest and a petting zoo.

Logan Sherrill and Melissa Gaona speak with Angie Chewning about all the fun things you can expect at this year’s festival.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.