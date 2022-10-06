Danville Police Department to host Cars and Community

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its 2nd annual Cars and Community event this weekend.

Cars and Community will be held at the Dan River Church Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include local business vendors, bounce houses, food trucks, face painting and a car show.

Last year, 2,000 people were there to enjoy the fun.

“We want to have another event where we show that the Danville Police Department is here to serve them,” said Jennifer Bowles with the Danville Police Department. “This is one way where we can meet them in an informal setting and just have conversations, build relationships and develop the trust that’s needed to have an effective police department.”

Cars and Community is a free event for the entire community.

