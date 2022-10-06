Hometown Local
Giles County family searching for lost 80 pound tortoise

Missing Giles County Tortoise
Missing Giles County Tortoise(Pope Family)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILES CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Newport is looking for their lost pet, an 80 pound tortoise named Magellan.

Magellan is a 22 year-old African Sulcata tortoise, though he has lived in Southwest Virginia his whole life.

Missing Giles County Tortoise
Missing Giles County Tortoise

His family says he has been missing since Monday, October 3, as he was last seen around 3 p.m. grazing in their field about 50 yards from the family’s home along Zells Mill Road.

They say he enjoys sunny spaces to bask and eat grass, though he may hunker down in bushes or shrubs, in sheds or other safe places as the sun sets.

The African Sulcata tortoise cannot swim, so he is unlikely to be in a creek or a pond.

The family asks if anyone has seen their tortoise, to contact them by phone call at (540) 626-3386 or through text at (512) 557-1964.

