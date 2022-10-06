Grand Opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue Museum exhibit

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Wytheville is excited to present the new Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue exhibit.

The new museum is located inside the Wytheville Visitors Center.

The museum highlights early emergency communications, implementation of 911, the Wytheville Fire Department, Wythe County Rescue Squad and the Wythevill Police Department.

On display will be:

Wytheville Fire Department’s original 1919 Truck 1, a Ford Model-T fire truck

Wytheville Police Department’s Crown Vic Police Intercepter

Wythe County Rescue Squad’s 1972 Cherolet Suburban Ambulance

The exhibit will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. after the Grand Opening on October 8.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

