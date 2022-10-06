Halifax Couny Fair returns for 112th year

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Fair is getting a little more magical for its 112th year.

This year, there is a new hypnosis show called Agricadabra at 6 p.m. each night. They have also increased security from previous years by adding undercover officers.

“In the old days, you didn’t have to worry about it,” said Ricki Nichols, Halifax County Fair manager. “You could drop your kids off at the front gate. Now, with all the drugs that come through and gangs and stuff, we tried to heighten security. We try and heighten that so everybody has a safe fun time in here and enjoys themselves.”

Every third grade class in Halifax County also takes field trips to the fair each day to learn about the animals and take part in an ATV safety course.

“They’ll come in, they’ll do their tours through all the little exhibits that we have set up for them. They get out of school and have a good time at the fair, too, as they may not get to come during the week. So, at least they can while they’re in school,” added Nichols.

More than 2,000 guests have visited the fair so far this year.

“Pre-pandemic was probably close to that, but I don’t think quite as high. We’ve been seeing people hiding due to the pandemic. Now, they’re out and about and ready to have fun and open up like we were before the pandemic,” explained Nichols.

The century-long affair has become a tradition for many in the community.

“It’s almost like breathing to them. They come out every year and they try and meet people. They’ve grown up doing that every year with parents and now they’re bringing their children, too. So, it’s kind of tradition,” said Nichols.

Friday is veteran and first responder discount night and Saturday is senior discount night.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.