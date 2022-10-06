Here @ Home previews The Sleepy Hallow Experience

(WDBJ) - Lose your head at Virginia’s newest Halloween attraction: The Sleepy Hollow Experience.

Theatre producer Brian Clowdus returns to Roseland, VA this October in what’s being called “an immersive theatrical nightmare.”

Natalie & Kate visited the homestead where all the thrills take place and feature the theatrics you can expect in this classic Washington Irving tale.

We also sat down with Brian to find out about this horrifying production – where the audience becomes part of the action.

But be aware of what’s in front of you... and behind you... The Headless Horseman is waiting!

