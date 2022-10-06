Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to Roanoke, quinceañeras to be featured

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Coming-of-age traditions are a part of many cultures and one of those traditions is the quinceañera.

A quinceañera is a coming-of-age event held for teenage girls who turn 15 in the Hispanic community. It is similar to an American cotillion and sweet 16.

For the first time, the Roanoke community will have a chance to learn more about this celebration.

Families will have a chance to see the dances and learn about a quinceañera and other Hispanic traditions at the Local Colors Hispanic Heritage Festival Saturday.

Dream Dance and Fitness Studio, LLC is one of the businesses participating in the event. The owner says everything from the dresses to the dances has a special historical meaning.

“It has been in our culture for thousands of years and it is something that we want to keep alive. And me personally being able to help the Hispanic families in our community to help them and encourage them to continue this for many, more, and many, many more year it’s a pleasure to me,” said Marina Trejo, owner and choreographer at Dream Dance and Fitness Studio LLC.

You’ll have a chance to meet Marina and see more of her work at the Local Colors Hispanic Heritage Festival Saturday, October 8. The event will be held at Well Fargo Plaza from noon until 3:00 p.m.

Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC will also host Quinceañera Expo on October 16. You can learn more about the event by reading our previous stories about the upcoming event.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.