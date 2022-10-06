Hometown Local
Homemade explosive devices found in Henry County home

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENRY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - An arrest of a Henry County man Tuesday night led to the discovery of weapons and homemade explosives.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office says that on October 4 at approximately 10:10 p.m., Henry County deputies were arresting Barry Wayne Witt at 55 Raceway Drive for two outstanding warrants for Contempt of Court when they noticed a weapon.

The Sheriff’s Office says Witt was disqualified from being in the possession of the weapon and officers issued another warrant against Witt for Purchase, Possess, Transport Firearm by a person Involuntarily Committed.

The officers were able to get a search warrant for the home. They say while searching, numerous weapons were found along with three items believed to be explosive devices.

The Virginia State Police was called and State Police Bomb Technicians safely removed and rendered safe the homemade explosive devices.

Witt is currently in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office says it is likely that more charges will be filed.

