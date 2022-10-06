Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Lynchburg is bouncing back from Covid as business sales and tourism reach new heights

By Bryan Womack
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg office of economic development and tourism released its 2022 annual report, showing $1.5 million in business sales across the city.

One business says they changed their business model, and it helped them survive the pandemic.

“We changed a lot, to have a better process to the delivery system. People now come and dine in a-lot. When the pandemic started, wherever they eat, until the food comes out they had to keep the mask on. The sales went back up whenever we pandemic goes down,” says David Kang, general manager of Mizumi Japanese Bistro and moon tea in Lynchburg.

The restaurant generates more than $90,000 in monthly sales, thanks in part to tourism increasing

The report showed that tourism increased by 120%, which is up from pre-pandemic sales from 2019.

Dona Vellek, a visitor in Lynchburg says she noticed a lot of people out and about, but more importantly, everyone has been inviting and friendly.

She states “There is a lot of people walking, a lot of dog walking, a lot of in and out of the restaurants. I’ve been trying to scout out places to eat for my few days while I’m here and every place I go in is very friendly.”

Despite tourism numbers increasing, Kang says its all about how you treat your customers and your team.

“I think it’s all about the people, how I welcome them, or how I manage my employees. How I train them. I think that is the most important part of handling the business,” he says.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Todd Manns
Suspect in Roanoke killing and crash found guilty
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Rare birds for our area travel to our region because of Hurricane Ian.
Ian brought rain and winds but also birds unique to this area
Police Lights
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Giles County

Latest News

The Red Wolf Exhibit at Mill Mountain Zoo has reopened, with 'Rocket' as its new resident.
Red Wolf Exhibit reopens at Mill Mountain Zoo
Team Of The Week: Bassett Bengals
Team Of The Week: Bassett Bengals
Roanoke Envision Center Opens Friday
Roanoke Envision Center Opens Friday
the center is set to open Friday at 10 a.m.
Roanoke’s EnVision Center set to open Friday morning