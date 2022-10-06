Marines keep camaraderie alive

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Just call it “The Breakfast Club.” There are laughs and joking around, but this story does not include ‘80s hairstyles and detention.

John Price is a retired Sgt. Major Marine and served in Desert Storm and Iraq. “We’ve been doing this for years. It’s important we have this connection as Marines,” says Price.

This club is like no other. No membership is required. It’s free and that’s because those who sit in these seats have already paid the price.

Allen Whitmire says, “Most of us reminisce. Everybody wants to know what each one of us did because we were in in different wars and different adventures. We all want to catch up on each other’s families, too.”

Paul Shumaker is one of the “Frozen Chosen.” If you’re not familiar, it is the men of the 1st Marine Division who accomplished the impossible during the darkest two weeks in Marine Corps history.

Further down the table, is Gunnery Sergeant Adam King. He is an active duty Marine; he is the youngest at the table, but his resume is far from “green.” He deployed to Afghanistan twice, Kuwait, Guatemala, and Australia, just to name a few.

The diverse military backgrounds at the table are unmatched. Age and experience do not matter. In fact, that’s what bands these brothers together.

