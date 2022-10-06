Hometown Local
Name released of pickup driver killed in crash with big rig

File - Police lights
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday.

Lee G. Winals, 36 of Summersville, West Virginia, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Police were called at 2:15 a.m. October 5 to the crash on eastbound Route 460 at Thomas Drive in Pearisburg. The driver of a Peterbilt tractor-trailer was headed east on Route 460 when Winals, driving a Dodge Dakota pickup north on Thomas Drive, entered the intersection in front of the tractor-trailer, whose driver could not avoid hitting the Dodge, according to police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

Police Lights
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Giles County

