Nelson County High School FFA gearing up for Drive Your Tractor to School Day

Nelson County High School students who took part in Drive Your Tractor to School Day in 2021.(Nelson County FFA)
By Neesey Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOVINGSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Traffic in Lovingston will make way for a parade of tractors on Monday.

The Nelson County High School FFA will be holding its annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day. Alumni and students will drive their tractors down Route 29 in a police-escorted parade. It’s a fun event to bring the community together, while also teaching the kids about safety.

“We tie that into an ag safety day. We’ll have somebody from an equipment dealership come in and they’ll talk about equipment maintenance and equipment safety. We tie it into our instruction as, well,” said Cole Ramsey, Nelson County High School agriculture teacher and FFA advisor.

Students and alumni are asked to meet at the Nelson County Farm Bureau Office at 7 a.m. on Monday, October 10, to line up for the parade.

