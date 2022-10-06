Hometown Local
One person dead after big rig crash in Nelson County

Police Lights MGN
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in the crash of a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle Thursday morning.

At 10:14 a.m. October 6, Virginia State Police responded to the crash in Nelson County on Route 151 at Route 6. The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and its tailgate to hit a third vehicle, according to police.

One person is confirmed dead. No name will be released until family is notified.

The tractor-trailer was loaded with gravel.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

