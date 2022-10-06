Pulaski changes speed limit entering town

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pay attention to speed limit signs when entering the Town of Pulaski from Rt. 11 and Rt. 99. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 miles per hour.

“I know that it’s going to be different for people, but if you think about urban areas, you don’t see 50 mile-an-hour speed limits,” Pulaski’s Town Manager Darlene Burcham said.

She says there will continue to be an adjustment period for motorists.

“I think, in another month or so, people will look back at it and say ‘it wasn’t quite as bad as we thought it would be,’” Burcham said.

The speed reduction isn’t the only recent change to traffic patterns around town. A few stoplights have been removed and replaced with four way stops.

The town says all these measures are intended to make traffic flow safer.

“Some of the areas that they’ve addressed are those areas we’ve had some significant traffic accidents, and we’ve had some fatalities, we’ve had a pedestrian fatality in one of these locations,” Pulaski Police Chief Jill Niece said.

She says these changes stem from a traffic study.

“Speed kills and so this is a measure to try to make the streets safer, because we are hoping to have an increase in not only the bike traffic, but the vehicular traffic to bring people into the town,” Niece said.

More traffic changes are on the way. The next project will turn portions of Main Street and Third Street into two-way traffic.

“We need to be keeping abreast of what we need to be doing today, as well as thinking about the future,” Burcham said.

She says she knows many people aren’t fond of change, but she’s asking for patience as the changes are adopted.

“Give us time, and give yourself time to see if this doesn’t make things better for you and it certainly should reduce the level of accidents that we have in the town,” Burcham said.

