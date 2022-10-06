Red Wolf Exhibit reopens at Mill Mountain Zoo

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Red Wolf Exhibit at Mill Mountain Zoo has reopened. And a new resident is making his public debut.

‘Rocket’ is three and a half years old, and he has lived at the zoo for much of his life.

Now he has moved in next door to Hyde the Black Bear.

Niki Voudren is the Executive Director of Mill Mountain Zoo.

“We are so proud to have a family of red wolves, because there are only about 20 in the wild, and about 250 red wolves in captivity at accredited organizations like us to help keep the species alive,” Voudren told WDBJ7.

We’re told ‘Rocket’ was the runt of the litter, and given special care by his mother.

As an adult, keepers say he enjoys playing with bamboo branches and splashing in water whenever he gets a chance.

